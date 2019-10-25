Hagerstown’s Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics named School of Excellence

Hagerstown's Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics received the 2019 School of Excellence award for providing high-quality education for students who are training to become aviation and aerospace technicians.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics or PIA in Hagerstown, is taking on the task of tackling the nation’s skill gap in aeronautics.

PIA has been honored with the 2019 School of Excellence award by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

According to Boeing’s 2019 Pilot & Technician Outlook, 769,000 new maintenance technicians will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet in the next 20 years. Older maintenance technicians are retiring at high rates over the next decade, reducing the amount of technicians available.

Butch Adams the campus director says its going to take time to fill this gap.

“There are a lot of programs out there now that employers are trying to give incentives to hire new employees to shorten and make that gap a lot smaller but its gonna take time to do that and this is an excellent time to get into the field,” said campus director Butch Adams.

The school’s curriculum ties in real world experience with classroom instruction. PIA also has locations in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; Youngstown, Ohio; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Last year PIA was recognized as the #1 school fighting the nation’s skills gap in a list published in 2018 by Forbes.