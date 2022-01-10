Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility receives state funding

The Washington County legislative delegation to Annapolis is calling on the local school board to allow students to participate in competitive sports as neighboring Allegany and Garrett counties are.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility is receiving state funding. The project was on the board of public works agenda and during their last meeting, they approved the funding for approximately $59 1/2 million dollars. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says the move makes sense economically to invest in Hagerstown.

“This is a citizen-driven project. it’s not supported by everybody because some people just push back against state funding of something like a minor league baseball stadium. I happen to think it’s a terrific investment,” said Franchot.

Peter Franchot also says this is money we know is available and will not require tax increase down the road.

The multi-use sports facility is expected to be completed in 2024.