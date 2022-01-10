Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility receives state funding

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility is receiving state funding. The project was on the board of public works agenda and during their last meeting, they approved the funding for approximately $59 1/2 million dollars. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says the move makes sense economically to invest in Hagerstown.
“This is a citizen-driven project. it’s not supported by everybody because some people just push back against state funding of something like a minor league baseball stadium. I happen to think it’s a terrific investment,” said Franchot.
Peter Franchot also says this is money we know is available and will not require tax increase down the road.
The multi-use sports facility is expected to be completed in 2024.