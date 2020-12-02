Hagerstown new mayor and council setting agenda around limitations of coronavirus

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller and her newly-elected city council are facing plenty of challenges right out of the gate.

The city’s new administration held its first council meeting Tuesday night, facing a $1.6 million deficit, decisions about the Suns’ baseball stadium and other recreational sites like a proposed skate park. All options are on the table says Mayor Keller. But her most important priority is opening lines of communication between her administration, members of the council, and citizens across the city.

“We’d like to have a mayor advisory council throughout different neighborhoods,” Keller says. “So I’m seeking feedback directly from all neighborhoods of the community.”

Mayor Keller says that COVID-19 has placed a lot of restrictions on community outreach but she plans on being creative to get feedback from citizens in every Hagerstown neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories