Hagerstown’s Jonathan Street looks to build on rich history

Restoration of this 18th century cabin on Jonathan Street in Hagerstown is an example of how historic preservation can drive economic development.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Excitement is building in Hagerstown’s historic Jonathan Street neighborhood, where the state of Maryland is committing $825,000 for historic preservation to be matched with a half-million dollars from the City of Hagerstown for housing restoration and economic development.

It is a center for African-American culture and history in the heart of downtown Hagerstown: Jonathan Street is the area along the city’s northwest corridor bordered by Washington Street, Prospect Avenue, North Potomac Street and Prospect Street.

Jessica Scott is board president for the Robert W. Johnson Community Center, a focal point of the neighborhood, and sees tremendous potential for Jonathan Street’s future.

“There’s quite a bit of work that needs to be done on Jonathan Street,” Scott said. “There’s a community of people that really work hard. Things need some fixing up. There are some old buildings that need restoration.”

Kimberly Wright lives across the street from the community center. What does the investment in the neighborhood mean to her?

“To allow our community to thrive and just be a great place to stay, a great place to live,” said Wright.

There is a lot of excitement over the restoration of the log cabin in the 400 block, dating back to the 1700s. This is just one of the structures that can attract history buffs and promote economic growth.

“If there are needs this is a perfect time for us to identify those and work towards them,” said Scott. “There are historic churches, this is a historic community.”

“There really is a lot of heart here,” Wright stated. “A lot of people who really do stick together as a community. They do look out for each other.”

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller and the city council will have oversight in how the economic development funds are spent.