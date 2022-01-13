Hagerstown’s Discovery Station temporarily closes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning on Thursday, the Discovery Station in downtown Hagerstown shut its doors to the public for the next three weeks. The children’s museum is doing this in an effort to protect its visitors, volunteers and staff during the current COVID surge.

The Discovery Station is expected to reopen on Feb. 3. Some of the museum’s services, like its STEM programs, will continue virtually.

Any paying members will be given extensions on their membership to make up for the gap in services.