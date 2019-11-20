Hagerstown’s BMX stadium seeks funding for improvements

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s BMX stadium in Fairgrounds Park is seeking funding to make improvements to its track.

The proposed improvements would cost around $314,000 and includes adding track lighting, safety amenities and accessibility throughout the stadium.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, HagerstownBMX requested the city of Hagerstown to allocate $50,000 in program open space funds for the improvements.

“If you’re a local person and BMX is your favorite thing, you’re going to have lights to practice and compete at night, your track is going to be open later in the evening and later in the year,” said Dan Spedden, president of Visit Hagerstown.

HagerstownBMX hopes these improvements will better its chances of hosting the 2021 BMX Nationals