Woman found dead in driveway of Hagerstown residence

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the driveway of a residence on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. WCSO responded to the 11300 block of Greenberry Road for a report of a deceased person.

Police located an adult woman deceased in the driveway of the home with visible wounds. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.

The office is advising the public that there is no active threat at this time.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.

