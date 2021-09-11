Wings and Wheels 10th Annual Event at Hagerstown Aviation Museum

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The 10th Annual Wings and Wheels Expo was held at Hagerstown Aviation Museum.

The Museum and Commemorative Airforce brought out planes ranging from 1919 to World War Two planes to be showcased and guests who came out to the event were able to flay in some planes by volunteer pilots both from Hagerstown Airport and Commemorative Air force in Virginia.

The other half of the event hosted multiple cars ranges from army vehicles to old mustangs to be showcased to visitors at the event.