UPDATE: One dead, one injured after Hagerstown shooting

UPDATE (10/23/2021 9:38 PM) — A 27-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after the shooting that took place Saturday night. The second victim, also a male, is still being treated for his injuries.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds in Hagerstown Saturday night.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department were on the scene of a shooting in the 200 and 300 block of North Mulberry Street. The street is closed at Randolph Avenue for the investigation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The two victims have been transported to Meritus Medical Center.

There is no threat to the public at this time.