Two Hagerstown teens arrested during traffic stop, intended to sell marijuana and vape cartridges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teenagers who they believe were planning to sell over 600 vape cartridges.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over Nicholas Silverman and Blaine Cook, both 19-year-olds from Hagerstown, for a registration violation. Deputies then smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the car.

Deputies then found approximately 14 grams of what they suspected as raw marijuana as well as 607 THC vape cartridges and packaging materials for distribution. Officers also found $1,178.00 in the car.

Silverman, the driver of the vehicle, also had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband, which at the age of 19, he is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.

Both Silverman and Cook have been arrested and now face charges of possession of over 10 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute

Silverman also faces additional gun-related charges like possession of a handgun and a loaded handgun on his person and possession of a handgun and a loaded handgun in a vehicle, all of which are separate charges. Furthermore, he faces charges of possessing a firearm as a minor, distribution of a CDS with a firearm, and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime. He also faces various other traffic charges.

Silverman is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center while Cook has been released on his own recognizance