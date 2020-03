HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, Maryland will be closing all church services and activities until March 27, 2020.

President of the church Richard Betson told WDVM of the closure on Thursday. He said the time will be used to clean and disinfect the church located at 141 South Potomac St. and to protect the health of older members.

The church expects to resume activities on March 29.