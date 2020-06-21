Rear-end accident sends both drivers to the hospital

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — At around 6 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to a multiple vehicle accident on westbound Leitersburg Pike and Clopper road.

According to police officers on scene, they believe one driver of a vehicle was making a left-hand turn onto Clopper road. A preliminary investigation reveals a car behind the one already making a left-handed turn collided into them.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital for non-life threating injuries.

