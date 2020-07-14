Paid parking to resume in downtown Hagerstown August 3

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted as the state continues to reopen, including paid parking in downtown Hagerstown which will return Monday, August 3.

According to officials, parking enforcement officers and attendants will begin returning to parking lots along with decks to assist in spreading the word and enforcing paid parking in the downtown area.

For more information on parking or parking enforcement call the parking office at 301-739-8577, ext. 445.