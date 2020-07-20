One victim reported in early morning Hagerstown shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Officials say one victim was shot by an unidentified suspect in a passing vehicle near Lanvale St. and Burhans Blvd.

According to officials, this all comes after a gunshot victim was treated at Meritus Medical Center around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. The victim has not been identified but he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Patterson at 301-790-3700 ext. 248 or email jpatterson@hagerstownpd.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

