Hagerstown Suns did not have their affiliation with the Washington Nationals renewed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In an email that was sent to season ticket holders, received by WDVM, the Hagerstown Suns say the Washington Nationals did not renew their affiliation with the ball club. In the email received by WDVM, it was noted that this would end 40 years of Hagerstown Suns baseball.

Hagerstown Suns General Manager, Travis Painter, confirmed the information in the email, but did not comment further.

In the email, Mr. Painter says “It is with a heavy heart that I’m writing to let you know that the Washington Nationals have decided not to renew their affiliation with the Hagerstown Suns. This brings 40 years of Hagerstown Suns baseball to a close.”

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season of the Hagerstown Suns had been canceled, with no word about next year.

Historically, the Suns were affiliated with the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Baltimore Orioles.

This is a developing story.