Hagerstown recovery program to get national award

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A recovery program to help prison inmates mainstream into society after their release will be presented the Dismas Ministry Award by the Catholic Diocese at a dinner in Baltimore later this month.

Bill Gaertner head Gatekeepers, a program to counsel those who have been behind bars but need some direction and mentoring to put their lives back together.

“This is about making the future meaningful, to transition into a productive future,” says Gaertner, who, himself, served eight years on a domestic violence conviction. He is a recovering alcoholic.

“When it comes time to leave there is no one at the handoff,” Gaertner says. “That’s the premise behind Gatekeepers.”

Leeann Kuehnle works with Gaertner as a mentor in the program. “We get together as a resource group,” she says. “There are a lot of people who volunteer and provide peer support and mentoring.”

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Brett Wilson has called Gatekeepers “a vital partner for rehabilitation in the criminal justice system.”