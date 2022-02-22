Hagerstown police searching for shooting suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are looking for the individual who allegedly shot a man, grazing his leg, at the area of 7 E. Washington Street on Monday evening.

Police responded to the above listed area for a report of a single shot fired. Upon arrival, HPD found 30-year-old Donta Louis of Hagerstown with a gunshot wound to the leg which was superficial. At Meritus Medical Center, Louis was treated for a graze wound.

He was described as uncooperative with officers during the investigation. Police believe this was an isolated incident where Louis was being specifically targeted.

With the help of city surveillance cameras, HPD was able to capture a picture of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact Officer McDermott at mmcdermott@hagerstownpd.org.