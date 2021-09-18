Hagerstown police searching for 27-year-old involved in fatal shooting of 21-year-old

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers arrived at a reported shooting of Donavan Ahmod Disney, 21, of Martinsburg, W.Va on E. Franklin St. this morning.

At 5:47 a.m. police found Disney who had been shot. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to HPD.

While investigating, detectives found that Miquan Rashad Broadus, 27, shot Disney while arguing inside an apartment. HPD detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at 201 E. Franklin St. Apt. #6 where Broadus was residing and also where the shooting took place. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

HPD says there’s an active arrest warrant for Miquan Rashad Broadus at this time. Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to Broadus’ arrest.

