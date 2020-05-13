Hagerstown police arrest suspect after previously fleeing officials

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department have arrested Kristopher Michael Stull, thanks to the help of the public.

Police say they were responding to a theft in progress when they recognized the suspect, Stull as someone who has fled from police. Stull is accused of resisting arrest, striking the deputy with a shopping cart and escaping, briefly, when the officer’s stun gun failed to connect, according to officials.

Stull allegedly fled from officers on Tuesday which led to a Facebook post asking for help to locate the suspect.

According to officials, Stull has devil horns on his forehead, brass knuckles and a razor blade on his throat, and many more tattoos visible in his mugshot alone. Under his left eye, he has what appear to be the letters M-O-R-O, followed by at least one character that’s hard to make out in the picture.