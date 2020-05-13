Hagerstown police arrest suspect after previously fleeing officials

Hagerstown
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department have arrested Kristopher Michael Stull, thanks to the help of the public.

Police say they were responding to a theft in progress when they recognized the suspect, Stull as someone who has fled from police. Stull is accused of resisting arrest, striking the deputy with a shopping cart and escaping, briefly, when the officer’s stun gun failed to connect, according to officials.

Stull allegedly fled from officers on Tuesday which led to a Facebook post asking for help to locate the suspect.

According to officials, Stull has devil horns on his forehead, brass knuckles and a razor blade on his throat, and many more tattoos visible in his mugshot alone. Under his left eye, he has what appear to be the letters M-O-R-O, followed by at least one character that’s hard to make out in the picture.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories