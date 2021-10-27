Hagerstown mother and father indicted for death of 9-month-old, father not yet located

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A mother and father have been indicted by a Grand Jury for the death of their 9-month-old back in April.

The mother, Ashley Nicole Franklin, 34, Hagerstown and father, William Antonio Conyers, 27, of Hagerstown were indicted with multiple charges.

Franklin was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with the following:

1st Degree Child Abuse (Death)

1st Degree Child Abuse (Severe Physical Injury)

Involuntary Manslaughter

Neglect of a Minor

Conyers has not yet been found. He has been charged with the following:

1st Degree Child Abuse (Sever Physical Injury)

Neglect of a Minor

Hagerstown Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of S. Mulberry St. in April of 2021 for an unresponsive baby. Officers administered CPR and the child was taken to Meritus Medical Center. The 9-month-old female was pronounced dead at the hospital despite continued life-saving efforts.

The Baltimore Office of the Medical Examiner autopsied the body, launching an investigation by HPD detectives.

The results returned on Oct. 5 from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the cause of death as “neglect” and “complications of malnutrition” with the manner of death listed as a homicide.

There were two other children, 6 and 13, belonging to Franklin. At the time of the 9-month-old’s death, the two were removed from the home according to HPD. They were placed with family members and were in good health.

Since Conyers hasn’t been found yet, HPD is asking for the public’s assistance as to his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Fleegal attfleegal@hagerstownpd.org or call 240-313-4345.