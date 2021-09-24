Hagerstown man found guilty of a 2019 rape

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County Circuit Court jury found Clifford Edward Barnett, 54, of Hagerstown guilty of 2nd Degree Rape, 3rd degree sex offense, and 4th degree sex offense on Thursday afternoon.

The morning of Sept. 30, 2019, Frederick Police officers responded to a report of a rape at a home in the 600 block of Taney Ave. in Frederick.

Frederick County DFRS EMT transported the female victim to an area hospital for a forensic medical exam.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the Barnett and the victim went to several downtown Frederick bars together with a male friend of the victim the night of Sept. 29. The three had several alcoholic beverages throughout the evening. Afterward, Barnett drove the friend and the victim to her house. It was around 3 a.m. when the victim made beds for the men to sleep in and then went to her bedroom on another floor of the home. Early morning on Sept. 30, the victim was woken up to find Barnett sexually assaulting her in her bed. She jumped up immediately and began screaming and Barnett ran out of the home, fleeing.

The court’s assignment office will declare a sentencing date. The state of Maryland requested revoking Barnett’s $25,000 unsecured bond after conviction. The defendant can remain on bond until sentencing, this ruling by Judge William R. Nicklas Jr.

