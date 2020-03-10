Hagerstown man charged with shooting two in Dagmar Hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – An employee at the Dagmar Hotel has been charged with shooting two men early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 2:15am to 50 Summit Avenue where they found a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Meritus Medical Center.

Officers were able to quickly locate a suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

Gregory Ricardo Theratt II, 26, faces multiple charges including 1st and 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun with a prior felony conviction.

“While [officers] were on scene investigating, another 41 year old male arrived at the hospital also with a gunshot wound,” Police Spokeswoman Heather Aleshire said. “It was determined that there was an altercation inside the establishment where [the suspect] brandished a weapon and shot at the 41 year old male and in turn while shooting at him, hit the 22 year old male too.”

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Aleshire said the suspect likely had a previous interactions with one of the suspects.

“There was a beef between the parties,” Aleshire said. “At this point we think that the suspect like he was about to be robbed, but there were previous altercations between the two.”

Theratt is being held without bond awaiting a pending hearing.