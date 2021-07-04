Hagerstown July 4th Fireworks Display

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — City of Hagerstown’s Parks and Recreation Division set the stage for another dazzling fireworks display in the heart of Fairgrounds Park.

New this year the event will pair the fireworks with patriotic music. The fireworks display started at 9:30 p.m. for a 30 minutes display that event attendees enjoyed the fireworks and music in Fairgrounds park on blankets or lawn chairs.

No food or drink vendors attended this year’s event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and refreshments for the event. The fireworks display ended around 10 p.m. and the streets that were closed for the event will be reopened by 11 p.m.