Grand Opening of Beacon House Inc. new faculity

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown congratulated Beacon House Inc. for a grand opening on 382 Cleveland Avenue.

Beacon House opening its doors in 2017 as a non-profit organization working to build equity and achievement in “STEAM,” short for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education to minorities, low-income, and exceptional individuals – while also offering health insurance navigation services.



Beacon House`s new location increases its square footage from 900 to over 3000, which includes two childcare areas, two outdoor play spaces, a full kitchen, parking, and storage. And, it is home to the organization`s newest program: a full-day, year-round childcare center. The CEO Tony Williams said he’s thrilled they have expanded into their new building.

