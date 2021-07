Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown came out to celebrate the grand opening on 43 South Potomac St. for Authentic Community Theatre’s Black Box Studio.

The event started around 5 p.m. showcasing singing from guests and dances from the theatre’s production. The mayor of Hagerstown attended the event and gave out a proclamation of support for the company opening. Once the ribbon ceremony was over guests were allowed the tour the building.