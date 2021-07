HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Freedom Festival brought the community into the streets of West Washington street.

The Freedom Festival was all about community with local restaurants, musicians, artists, and job opportunities for all those that attended.

All sponsors at the event benefited from the EARN program which helps gives scholarships to low-income youth in Hagerstown.

This is the first year the festival started and it hopes to become a yearly event in Hagerstown.