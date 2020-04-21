Former Hagerstown Police sergeant fired for internal theft

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department fired former Sergeant Daniel Bobetich in connection to an internal theft scheme.

According to officials, Bobetich has been selling stolen police items on several online auction websites. The investigation revealed that Bobetich sold 197 police items over a period of years beginning in 2015, officials say. The items sold were either used or stored by the Hagerstown Police Department and owned by the City of Hagerstown.

Officials say the total loss of property value is over $61,000, some of the stolen items include:

Flashlights

Chargers

Handheld radios

Charging bases

Accessories Duty Belt equipment

Body Armor Stinger

Spike Strip Systems

Various electronic items used in police cruisers

The Hagerstown Police Department is actively contacting buyers of the stolen property and collecting all items. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and they plan on working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.