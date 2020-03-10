Fairplay Fire Company receives approval to sell historic schoolhouse

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Community Volunteer Fire Company of Fairplay, Maryland came before the Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday morning, requesting the right to sell a former schoolhouse.

The schoolhouse is located across from the fire station at 18005 Tilghmanton Road and was purchased by the volunteer company back in 1986.

The County Commissioners voted in favor of terminating their first right of refusal in the sale of the property during the meeting.

District 12 Community Volunteer Fire Company President Jeb Eckstine said they were approached by a local resident interested in purchasing the property and restoring the integrity of the schoolhouse

“It’s just a preliminary offer,” Eckstine said. “If [the Commissioners] didn’t approve that, there was no sense in him even going with the formal bid because we couldn’t entertain it at that point.”

The fire company has already spent over $25,000 on mandated renovations for the property including the removal of asbestos, and they hope the sale of the schoolhouse would recoup those costs.