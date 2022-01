HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An electrical fire caused damages of about $15,000 to a home at the 9000 block of Garis Shop Drive on Thursday afternoon.









Courtesy: WDVM Photographer William Tallman

The electrical fire occurred due to a treadmill still plugged into a socket inside the garage, according to Fire Marshal Edward L. Ernst. There was one person present at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries reported. Other homeowners were at work during the time of the incident.

The fire department was notified around 1:56 p.m.