Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Midday Show

The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park name new Chief of Interpretation

Hagerstown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christiana Hanson

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park welcomes Christiana Hanson as the new Chief of Interpretation Education and Volunteer Operations.

Hanson will be responsible for a team of park staff that oversee public programs and active volunteer programs from Washington, D.C. to Maryland. Her career experience ranges from museum work at the county, state, and national level as well as working with audiences from preschoolers to lifelong learners.

“I love history and have a passion for helping the public connect the past with their present,”
Hanson said. “I am thrilled and honored to join the staff, volunteers, communities, and partners
that work to preserve and interpret the C&O Canal. The reason I went into public history was
because of the inspiration I found exploring historical sites. Now I hope to help inspire others
through the incredibly diverse resources of the park.”

Christiana Hanson

For more information about the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, please
visit the park website at www.nps.gov/choh.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories