The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park name new Chief of Interpretation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park welcomes Christiana Hanson as the new Chief of Interpretation Education and Volunteer Operations.

Hanson will be responsible for a team of park staff that oversee public programs and active volunteer programs from Washington, D.C. to Maryland. Her career experience ranges from museum work at the county, state, and national level as well as working with audiences from preschoolers to lifelong learners.

“I love history and have a passion for helping the public connect the past with their present,”

Hanson said. “I am thrilled and honored to join the staff, volunteers, communities, and partners

that work to preserve and interpret the C&O Canal. The reason I went into public history was

because of the inspiration I found exploring historical sites. Now I hope to help inspire others

through the incredibly diverse resources of the park.” Christiana Hanson

For more information about the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, please

visit the park website at www.nps.gov/choh.