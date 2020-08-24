B-17 arrives in Hagerstown bringing a historical addition to the aviation museum

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Hagerstown Aviation Museum welcomes a new addition aircraft for an exhibition this week – a B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey.”

John Seburn, the president of Hagerstown Aviation Museum, is pleased to see the aircraft added for exhibition, “It’s exciting to visit one of the historical aircraft does come to Hagerstown, we had some in the past, b-29, b-24, some other world war two planes, we have a lot of people in our area have interest in aviation.”

The aircraft took off and made several stops along its way before it touched down at Hagerstown Regional Airport. The B-17, which is perfectly maintained by Commemorative Air Force, has its long history all the way back to World War II. B-17, manufactured by Boeing, was one of the only five currently flying in the world, and one of over 12,000 aircraft that manufactured for combat during World War II. According to Commemorative Air Force, B-17 had its cruise speed around 160 miles per hour, along with a maximum altitude of 36,000 ft.

“We fly these planes to honor the veterans that flew them during the war and to educate the public that’s our ambition as the commemorative air force, the commemorative air force is a very large organization has many historical aircraft,” says Mike, a B-17 co-pilot.

“All these aircraft design to take off and fly 12-hour mission sometime so they have a lot of fuel onboard and carry heavy bombs to go faraway to bomb the distant place and come back, so at these days it’s quite a pleasure to fly it from the historical perspective,” Mike explained.

“After the war, a lot of airplanes manufactured during the war still have good use in the civilian world, every flight we check all the system to make sure they are operating properly if anything, any time it doesn’t seem right and we don’t fly and we have these things fixed,” Mike added.

A member of Commemorative Air Force purchased the aircraft and donated to the newly formed Arizona unit of the CAF, CAF made restoration and maintained this aircraft in a good look and safe flying condition with the hands of all-volunteer crews.

The aircraft is currently in the exhibition from August 24 to August 30 at Hagerstown Aviation Museum, 14211 Basore Drive. The aircraft will be opened to the public for ground tours from Tuesday to Thursday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Monday, Friday-Sunday, from 2 pm to 6 pm. For more information visit www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-452-2992.