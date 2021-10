HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 91-year-old man is dead after a basement fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall said they were called by a neighbor for a welfare check at the 18300 of Manor Church Road. Firefighters forcibily entered the home to find a self-extinguished fire and the victim.

Deputy state fire marshalls have determined the fire originated in a small workshop and the cause of death is pending an autopsy…