76-year-old Hagerstown man charged with child abuse for incidents dating back to 1976

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is charging Robert William Becker, 76, of Hagerstown, with child abuse in connection to 1976 and 1977 incidents.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received the victim’s report of the incidents on Aug. 12, 2020. According to police, the victim said Becker touched her underneath her clothing in her genital area on two different instances while she was a student at Heritage Academy.

Becker was a Physical Education and History teacher at the school during the time of the reports.

On Sept. 17, Becker was taken in to custody and is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.

Anyone with information on this case or related incidents is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2100.

