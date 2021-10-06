37-year-old Hagerstown woman found dead in Funkhouser Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 37-year-old Hagerstown woman was found deceased in Funkhouser Park on the evening of Oct. 1, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Amy Lynn Heath, 37. Picture courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department.

Police arrived around 11:43 p.m. at 570 Jefferson Blvd. after receiving a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, they found Amy Lynn Heath, 37, deceased in the park.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Heath may have been in the company of a man wearing dark clothing.

The man is described as:

Black male

5’6”

150 pounds

Pushing a hotel luggage cart in the area of Jefferson Blvd. & Cleveland Ave.

At the time of her death, Heath was wearing a black shirt, white jeans and white shoes.

At this time, HPD is actively investigating her death as it is considered suspicious.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have seen the black male or Heath on Friday, Oct. 1 to call the Hagerstown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 301-790-3700 ext 234.

