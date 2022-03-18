HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening.

Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD found the white Honda Accord in question and it’s being processed for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.