Hagerstown Youth Council appoints 7 new members

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council appointed new members to their Youth Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The group works to give youth the opportunity to provide feedback and recommendations to the City Council. Recommendations and feedback can vary but can be discussed in regards to future policies and programs discussed by the council that could directly affect the futures of the council members and the futures of other children in Hagerstown.

Seven new students were sworn in by Mayor Emily Keller during the City Council meeting.

The new members are Natalie Asbury, Ella Murthy, Haileigh Taylor, Alexander Duncan, Tanish Gupta, Natalie Hewage, and Manraj Singh.

Taylor, Asbury, and Murthy’s terms will expire in 2023 while the other four members will conclude their time on the council in 2022.

Asbury is a student at South Hagerstown High School and Taylor is a student at the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts. The other five members all attend North Hagerstown High School.

In order to serve on the Hagerstown Youth Council, a student must meet the following requirements.

Be a resident of the City of Hagerstown or attend a public/private high school or home-school located in the City of Hagerstown

Be currently enrolled in either an accredited public or private high school or home-school

Be entering the ninth, tenth, eleventh, or twelfth grade at the beginning of council program year

For more information, please visit the Hagerstown Youth Council website.