HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When it comes to health rankings, Washington County is in the lower half of the state, but it looks like people are getting more active at the YMCA in Hagerstown.

“I think everybody is ready to come out and get into other activities in regular life and get themselves better,” said April Miles, the director of the aquatic department of the YMCA of Hagerstown.

Some members who remained active during the pandemic say they like seeing people get back into workout routines.

“Exercises are good for you,” said Terry Bosey, a member of the YMCA.

Christine Abbott, a longtime member of the YMCA, says she comes at least three times a week.

“The beginning of Covid, it kind of slowed down. I kept coming when the pool was open. They did close down for a little bit, but it’s been slowly coming back now we’re kind of getting to one lane again,” said Abbott.

Community pools at the YMCA will reopen in May.