Hagerstown women create history for the city council

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The year 2020 has experienced a lot of first historical moments nationally, Kamala Harris becoming the first African American female vice president, but locally in Hagerstown, there are two firsts in the city’s history.

According to the Washington County Board of Elections, Emily Keller is projected to be the first female mayor of Hagerstown. Along with that milestone the town has also elected two African American women Tiara Burnett and Tekesha Martinez to help lead the city.

This will be the first time in history that women in Hagerstown will hold a majority of the city’s elected positions, and it will also be the first time two African American women will both serve on the city council together.

Keller and Burnett express great joy for creating history. They have plans to help other women succeed and break gender bias stigmas and stereotypes.









Keller stated, “My message to young women is to do what you want, and go after whatever dream you have, no matter if it’s been defined by gender previously. It’s important women know they have the power to create change.”

Burnett expressed the hardship she endured while campaigning. The councilwoman elect says although her position will be challenging, especially with the racial climate our society is encountering, Burnett says she is dedicated to helping Hagerstown become more diverse and inclusive.

“My goal in all of this is to just knock down the door, so other women can come behind me and start breaking down the walls. That goes for all women, black women, Asian women, Latino women, and young girls. It is crucial women understand that they can achieve anything,” said Burnett.