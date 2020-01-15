Hagerstown woman survives rare cancer after being told she had 48 hours to live

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman celebrated an emotional 40th birthday Wednesday after going into remission from a rare cancer.

Betty Rodeffer says she put her life in God’s hands when she was given 48 hours to live just a couple months ago. she was diagnosed with a rare cartilage cancer that completely took over her body.

“Eventually we discovered that I had in my third ribcage here on the side that I had a tumor the size of two footballs,” Rodeffer said.

After jumping from surgeon to surgeon to get the tumor removed, Betty’s condition continued to decline. Just when life took a turn for the worse and doctors told her she might not live another day, her health miraculously changed.

“I had never heard of it, doctors had told me 500 people throughout the United States of America has ever had this cancer and what they told me is no one has ever survived I’m the only one that has survived it I don’t know why, but I have,”.

After battling six surgeries, treatment and rounds of chemotherapy, Betty was back on her feet. She’s back to her normal routine taking care of her two sons and she says she is thankful to be alive.

“I’m very thankful to be alive I cant believe I’m 40 even though I don’t feel 40. When there is something that happens in your life that just makes you wake up and realize how precious life is and it really is a precious thing,”.

Betty has been in remission for more than three months now and she says she plans to keep it that way. She says her faith is what kept her alive.

“I prayed and I told god and its in your hands I cant control this but whatever you choose to do but I’m not going to stop fighting,”.