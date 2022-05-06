HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday, finding a 43-year-old Hagerstown woman with a gunshot wound.

They responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of her injuries which are considered non life-threatening, according to HPD.

Police say the investigation shows that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and got into a fight where the suspect shot the victim inside the common area of an apartment building.

The suspect fled the area.

The identity of the victim and the suspect are not being released by police at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Tony Fleegal at afleegal@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

Stick with WDVM 25 on this developing story for the latest details.