Hagerstown woman recovers after spending more than a decade in a wheelchair

A local Hagerstown woman is able to walk again after being confined to a wheel chair for over a decade.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On one summer day, Shirley Strouth was cleaning her kitchen when she accidentally fell; and ever since then, her life changed forever.

“I’ve got a steel plate in my leg I broke my leg in four places,” said Strouth.

Strouth has been using a wheelchair for over a decade. She has seen 15 doctors who all told her she would not be able to walk again.

She began to feel depressed and felt like her doctors didn’t care, that is until she found the right doctor.

“It’s always good to have a second or third opinion — in this case a 16th opinion — but she didnt give up and kept on trying and perseverance is very important for a patient that is faced with a medical problem like this,” said Dr. Daniel Michaels of Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Institute.

After the accident, Strouth’s foot was completely curled up and she couldn’t stand on it at all, after seven surgeries with Dr. Michaels, her foot flattened out, allowing her to walk again.

“If people are told that you can’t walk you can’t do something you need to keep looking for a doctor who is trained and can igve people hope what we do is we nourish people aand build people up instead of breaking them down,” said Dr. Michaels.

Strouth said is was her grandchildren who kept her motivated throughout her pain and rehabilitation.