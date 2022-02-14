Hagerstown woman opens business and donates to community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One woman in Hagerstown is making a difference through her community. Sunday Rainey is the owner of Sundayz Stylez.

She said she started her business last year during the pandemic. Rainey said she donates to the community because the community supports her business.

“I donate them to it’s a blessing to be here locally and so I give back to the community and giving back to them for you because when he gets back in,”

If you are interested in buying anything from Sundayz Stylez you can email her at sundayzstylez@gmail.com or call her at 301-800-8201.