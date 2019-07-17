Hagerstown woman helps gives fans/AC units to those in need

Holly Harryman Ritchey, the owner of Snyder Avenue Blessing Box has given 13 AC Units and countless fans so far

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As temperatures continue to rise to potentially dangerous levels this week, there are some people who are in need of AC units and fans.

Holly Harryman Ritchey, the owner of Snyder Avenue Blessing Box, decided she wanted to help residents handle the heat.

Harryman Ritchey reached out on Facebook Monday and awakened the next day to several hundred dollars gifted to her on PayPal to make this possible.

“I do this all out of my home and give my time, but it is really the community that is giving the donations to get them into other peoples homes. People give to me and I immediately turn around and give it away,” she said.

13 air conditioners have been given out so far, as well as several fans. Those who received the assistance said they are more than thankful.

“God bless her and I love her to death. She is one of my favorite people,” said Faith Toniolli.

“She’s amazing. She’s a gift from the lord, from the soul, everybody. I appreciate her. I would do cartwheels if she was here right now,” Justin Albaugh added.

There are still people on a waitlist that are in need of ac units and fans. Anyone who wants to help can donate to the Snyder Ave Blessing Box in Hagerstown.