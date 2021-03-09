Hagerstown woman dies in I-70 crash

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman died in a rear-end collision on I-70 in Myersville on Monday, Maryland State Police say.

Police say the accident happened during almost standstill traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. As one car approached the traffic jam, they did not slow down, colliding with the car ahead.

Emily Jenkins, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

As of now, it is unclear which vehicle Jenkins was in and at what time the crash occurred. Police temporarily closed lanes, but their investigation is now complete.