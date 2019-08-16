Hagerstown woman arrested for setting fire to motel room

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 66-year-old Hagerstown woman set fire to her room at the Motel 6 at 1321 Massey Boulevard early Friday morning, a deputy state fire marshal reported.

Diane Susan Webster is charged with felony first degree arson and reckless endangerment.

The Halfway Volunteer Fire Company was called to room 308 at around 2:30 a.m. and it took 27 firefighters about five minutes to extinguish the fire. Authorities found Webster hiding behind the motel. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the arson resulted in $2,000 in damages.

Webster allegedly set fire to her room by igniting paper and cardboard, and it spread across the carpet and around the entry doorway, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center for evaluation and then detained at the Washington County Detention Center without bond. If convicted, Webster would face up to 35 years and/or $55,000 in total fines, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.