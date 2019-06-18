Hagerstown woman allegedly stabbed man with knife and fled

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman is facing charges in a stabbing incident that took place Monday night.

Desiree Gingell, 25, faces assault charges after Hagerstown City Police were called to 38 Buena Vista Avenue at 9:15 p.m. for a report that a man has been stabbed in the shoulder with a knife.

When police arrived they located the 26-year-old victim, and he was taken to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that after the assault Gingell ran from the area and into another home nearby on Concord street, where she was taken in custody. Gingell faces 1st and 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the case.

“From what I know it was a domestic dispute that resulted in her taking a knife and harming him,” said Heather Aleshire of Hagerstown Police Department.

Gingell currently remains held without bond.