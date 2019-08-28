Hagerstown will be lit up with purple lights for September’s substance abuse awareness month

This is the first event to kick off their September focus on recovery and hope

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Goes Purple teamed up with Brooke’s House to spread awareness against substance abuse in the city of Hagerstown.

Members from both nonprofits spent hours covering over 100 light poles throughout downtown with purple lights and signs. This will help the community remember, and honor those who sponsor the program, those who are in recovery, or those who have lost their battle with addiction.

Members from each nonprofit say this is just the first event to kick off their September focus on recovery and hope.

“In honor of people who are in active addiction or are in recovery then we have in memory of course which in unfortunate but its a nice way to honor them, the messaging doesn’t stop in September, its just a big purple push but we are going to continue with the education all year long,” Emily Keller said. The poles will stay purple throughout the month of September.