Hagerstown welcomes Phase Two this weekend with limited indoor dining, partial reopening of businesses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland takes effect this weekend.

This phase two comes despite some pushback from public health advisers to the governor. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, from Johns Hopkins University, is one who feels Maryland should proceed more cautiously.

The governor’s order now permits limited indoor dining and partially reopens shopping centers and other businesses. Indoor dining is limited to 50% capacity and strict CDC social distancing protocols and sanitation practices, though local jurisdictions may delay implementing some guidelines. Suburban Washington, D.C. counties — Montgomery & Prince George’s — and Baltimore City fall into that category.

Washington County Commission President, Jeff Cline, welcomes this next phase of the governor’s roadmap to recovery.

“Our citizens and businesses have exemplified how by following the social distancing the rules we’ve been allowed to keep out statistics lower,” says Cline, “which should lead to more more local control under the executive order.”

Saturday at 3 p.m. the first block of South Potomac Street in Hagerstown will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate outdoor dining. But a $200-a-day outdoor liquor license is being protested by business and Governor Hogan has applied the brakes to that for the time being.

The governor has given the okay for indoor gyms, fitness centers and martial arts facilities to open next weekend.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM