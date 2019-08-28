Hagerstown, Washington County hope to create MOU

Lohr said that this MOU has been several years in the making and hopes it'll improve citizens' safety

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Public safety officials want to arrange a memorandum of understanding or MOU for fire, rescue, and emergency medical services in Washington county.

The director of the Division of Emergency Services, R. David Hays and the Hagerstown Fire Chief, Steve Lohr have been working together to address their top concerns for emergency services. The MOU would identify financial responsibilities, closest units who can respond to an emergency and other emergency services.

“It benefits the citizens, it guarantees that we are going to send the closest resource to any citizen emergency regardless of what tax district they live in what municipality they live in we will get the closest resource to them at the time of dispatch,” Lohr said.

Lohr said that this MOU has been several years in the making and hopes it’ll improve citizens’ safety around the county. According to Hays and Lohr, they’ve sought out legal counsel during the process of creating the MOU.