Hagerstown to bring back service fee for people paying bills over the phone

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Starting August 1st, people living in Hagerstown will get charged a $10 fee if they choose to pay their utilities and tax bills over the phone.

The fee was originally voted into the budget for the last fiscal year but was halted due to the pandemic. City residents do have several options for how they can pay their bills without a fee. Payments can be made using the online payment portal on the City website, using the dropbox on the Franklin Street side of City Hall or in-person in the lobby of City Hall.

The city will also be transitioning to an automated bill-paying system that is expected to be ready to use within the next six months.